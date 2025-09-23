公司目錄
Autodesk的人力資源薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$215K。 查看Autodesk總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。

中位數薪資
company icon
Autodesk
Sr. HR Business Partner
San Francisco, CA
年度總薪資
$215K
職級
Senior Manager
底薪
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$15K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 Autodesk?

$160K

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.32% 每季)



常見問題

Autodesk in United States人力資源最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$356,467。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Autodesk人力資源職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$215,000。

