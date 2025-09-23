公司目錄
Autodesk
Autodesk 資料科學家 薪資

Autodesk的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從P2級別每year$160K到P4級別每year$192K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$150K。 查看Autodesk總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$160K
$132K
$15.9K
$12.6K
P3
$172K
$138K
$22K
$11K
P4
$192K
$152K
$22.5K
$16.8K
$160K

最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.32% 每季)



常見問題

Autodesk in United States資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$208,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Autodesk資料科學家職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$163,000。

其他資源