Autodesk
  • 薪資
  • 資料分析師

  • 所有資料分析師薪資

Autodesk 資料分析師 薪資

Autodesk的資料分析師薪酬 in Canada套餐中位數每year總計CA$128K。 查看Autodesk總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Autodesk
Data Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$128K
職級
P3
底薪
CA$98K
Stock (/yr)
CA$24K
獎金
CA$6K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Autodesk?

CA$225K

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.32% 每季)



常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 資料分析師 at Autodesk in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$152,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the 資料分析師 role in Canada is CA$115,033.

