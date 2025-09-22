公司目錄
Aurora
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

Aurora 產品經理 薪資

Aurora的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從P5級別每year$221K到P8級別每year$372K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$288K。 查看Aurora總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P4
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
Product Manager
$221K
$158K
$42.7K
$20.5K
P6
Senior Product Manager
$266K
$173K
$67.3K
$25.4K
P7
Staff Product Manager
$299K
$215K
$46.3K
$37.6K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Aurora in United States產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$381,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Aurora產品經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$258,600。

