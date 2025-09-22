Aurora的產品設計師薪酬 in United StatesP6級別每year總計$170K。 查看Aurora總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
平均總薪酬
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
$170K
$150K
$12.5K
$7.5K
P7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
