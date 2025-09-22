公司目錄
Aurora
Aurora 產品設計師 薪資

Aurora的產品設計師薪酬 in United StatesP6級別每year總計$170K。 查看Aurora總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025

平均總薪酬

$150K - $178K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$139K$150K$178K$190K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P4
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
Senior Product Designer
$170K
$150K
$12.5K
$7.5K
P7
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 產品設計師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

常見問題

Aurora in United States產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$189,750。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Aurora產品設計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$138,600。

