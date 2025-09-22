Aurora 資訊技術專家 (IT) 薪資

Aurora的資訊技術專家 (IT)薪酬P6級別每year總計$271K。 每year薪酬套餐的中位數總計$268K。 查看Aurora總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
$271K
$210K
$40K
$21K
P7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
