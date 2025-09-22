Aurora的硬體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P4級別每year$184K到P8級別每year$362K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$270K。 查看Aurora總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P4
$184K
$146K
$16K
$22.4K
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P7
$343K
$231K
$63K
$49.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Aurora，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)