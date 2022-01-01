公司目錄
Audible
Audible 薪資

Audible的薪資範圍從低端的業務營運年度總薪酬$53,890到高端的資訊技術專業人員$525,300。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Audible. 最後更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
SDE I $178K
SDE II $301K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

商業智能工程師

資料科學家
Median $225K
軟體工程經理
Median $360K

產品經理
Median $220K
專案經理
Median $137K
招募專員
Median $150K
技術專案經理
Median $192K
業務營運
$53.9K
商業分析師
$112K
財務分析師
$161K
人力資源
$169K
資訊技術專業人員
$525K
法務
$393K
管理顧問
$101K
行銷營運
$189K
使用者體驗研究員
$168K
歸屬期

5%

1

15%

2

40%

3

40%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Audible，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 5% 歸屬期 1st- (5.00% annually)

  • 15% 歸屬期 2nd- (15.00% annually)

  • 40% 歸屬期 3rd- (20.00% 每半年)

  • 40% 歸屬期 4th- (20.00% 每半年)

25%

1

35%

2

40%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 Audible，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 35% 歸屬期 2nd- (35.00% annually)

  • 40% 歸屬期 3rd- (40.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Audible is 資訊技術專業人員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $525,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Audible is $178,375.

