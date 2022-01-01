公司目錄
ASSURANCE IQ
ASSURANCE IQ 薪資

ASSURANCE IQ的薪資範圍從低端行銷營運每年總薪酬$63,315到高端軟體工程經理的$261,300。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ASSURANCE IQ. 最後更新： 9/12/2025

$160K

產品經理
Median $156K
會計師
$93.1K
資料科學家
$152K

行銷
$93.5K
行銷營運
$63.3K
產品設計師
$186K
專案經理
$111K
軟體工程經理
$261K
技術專案經理
$173K
股權歸屬時程

10%

1

20%

2

40%

3

30%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ASSURANCE IQ，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 10% 歸屬於 1st- (10.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 40% 歸屬於 3rd- (40.00% 每年)

  • 30% 歸屬於 4th- (30.00% 每年)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at ASSURANCE IQ is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSURANCE IQ is $152,348.

