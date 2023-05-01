公司目錄
    Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) is a full-service agency that provides exclusive negotiated insurance benefits programs and discounts on travel, electronics, dining, and more for Associations that represent Active and Retired Teachers, School Employees, State Employees, Firefighters, and more. They offer a positive, fun, team-oriented atmosphere and provide training through their Fast Start University (FSU) to help their advisors achieve their highest goals and aspirations. AMBA provides leads at no cost, awards, exclusive trips, incentives, and endorsements.

    https://amba.info
    網站
    2001
    成立年份
    532
    員工人數
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

