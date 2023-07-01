公司目錄
Artboard Studio
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    Artboard Studio is an online graphics and motion design tool that offers a wide range of mockup items and templates. It enables collaboration and sharing for freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams. The company values curiosity and creativity, believing that they are essential for success. Their mission is to shape the future of digital marketing design by providing a comprehensive online design tool for designers, agencies, and marketing teams. They aim to offer features such as mood boards, collaboration tools, automated size generation, and campaign optimization based on desired KPIs.

    https://artboard.studio
    網站
    2016
    成立年份
    31
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    其他資源