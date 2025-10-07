Arm的研究科學家薪酬 in United Kingdom範圍從Grade 3級別每year£76.8K到Grade 5級別每year£123K。 每year薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐的中位數總計£82.5K。 查看Arm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Grade 2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 3
£76.8K
£58.6K
£11.5K
£6.7K
Grade 4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Grade 5
£123K
£84.1K
£30.5K
£8.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Arm，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)