Apptium Technologies
    Apptium is a leading technology solutions provider to enterprises serving the Communications, Media, Entertainment and High-Tech industries. Our Digital Business Platform (DBP) brings together cross-functional teams in business and IT to visually develop and deploy omni-channel applications with increased agility, faster time to market, and lower cost. We enable clients to optimize the digital customer journey, harnessing insight-driven data to drive real-time actions and deliver meaningful, customer-centric experiences across all channels. From commerce to care, our solutions help evolve digital strategy, elevate customer experience, and transform business operations. Our award winning project teams deliver high-value, measurable results by working collaboratively with clients through a user-centered, technology- and business-based methodology. We believe this approach enhances return-on-investment for our clients by significantly reducing the time and risk associated with designing and implementing business and technology solutions. Our digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions enable clients to improve productivity and competitiveness, strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers and partners, and reduce costs.

    http://www.apptium.com
    2014
    240
    $10M-$50M
