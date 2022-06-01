公司目錄
AppsFlyer
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

AppsFlyer 薪資

AppsFlyer的薪資範圍從低端的客戶成功年度總薪酬$29,470到高端的技術專案經理$269,593。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AppsFlyer. 最後更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $133K

後端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $144K
商業分析師
$95.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
客戶成功
$29.5K
資料分析師
$85.3K
資料科學家
$141K
人力資源
$85.4K
行銷
$54K
產品設計師
$85.4K
產品經理
$109K
專案經理
$125K
招募專員
$147K
銷售
$121K
技術專案經理
$270K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 AppsFlyer，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at AppsFlyer is 技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $269,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppsFlyer is $115,012.

特色職位

    未找到AppsFlyer的特色職位

相關公司

  • PLANOLY
  • MOLOCO
  • Button
  • Kochava
  • Intercom
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源