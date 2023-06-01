公司目錄
AppOmni
    關於

    AppOmni provides SaaS Security Management software that offers data access visibility, management, and security for SaaS solutions. Its patented technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The company's leadership team brings expertise from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator and one of Dark Reading's "11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021."

    https://appomni.com
    網站
    2018
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

