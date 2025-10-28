公司目錄
AppLovin
AppLovin 軟體工程師 薪資

AppLovin的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer 2級別每year$242K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$574K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$350K。 查看AppLovin總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer 1
(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

100%

1

股票類型
RSU

在AppLovin，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每季)



全端軟體工程師

常見問題

AppLovin in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$590,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AppLovin軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$319,500。

其他資源