AppLovin的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer 2級別每year$242K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$574K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$350K。 查看AppLovin總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
100%
年 1
在AppLovin，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：
100% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每季)