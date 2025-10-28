公司目錄
Apple的解決方案架構師薪酬 in United States範圍從ICT4級別每year$201K到ICT6級別每year$661K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$455K。 查看Apple總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
ICT2
Junior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT4
Senior Solution Architect
$201K
$141K
$43.3K
$16.7K
ICT5
$492K
$242K
$146K
$104K
Apple logo
+$45K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Apple，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Apple，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Apple in United States解決方案架構師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$661,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Apple解決方案架構師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$366,000。

