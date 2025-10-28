公司目錄
Apple
Apple 業務拓展 薪資

Apple的業務拓展薪酬 in Brazil套餐中位數每year總計£87.2K。 查看Apple總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。

中位數薪資
company icon
Apple
Business Development
London, EN, United Kingdom
年度總薪資
£87.2K
職級
ICT3
底薪
£72.1K
Stock (/yr)
£11.2K
獎金
£3.9K
在職年資
5-10 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Apple?
Apple logo
+£33.6K
Block logo
+£43.3K
Robinhood logo
+£66.5K
Stripe logo
+£14.9K
Datadog logo
+£26.1K
Verily logo
+£16.4K
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Apple，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Apple，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Apple in Brazil業務拓展最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£105,325。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Apple業務拓展職位 in Brazil年度總薪酬中位數為£105,325。

