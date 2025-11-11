公司目錄
Appian
  • 薪資
  • 解決方案架構師

  • 雲端架構師

Appian 雲端架構師 薪資

Appian的雲端架構師薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$185K。 查看Appian總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Appian
Solution Architect
West McLean, VA
年度總薪資
$185K
職級
Solution Architect 2
底薪
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
獎金
$10K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 Appian?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Appian，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)



常見問題

Appian in United States雲端架構師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$242,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Appian雲端架構師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$172,400。

