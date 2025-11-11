公司目錄
Appian
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 全端軟體工程師

  • India

Appian 全端軟體工程師 薪資 在India

Appian的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in IndiaSoftware Engineer 2級別每year總計₹2.76M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.76M。 查看Appian總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Appian，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)



常見問題

Appian in India全端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹5,060,360。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Appian全端軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,827,564。

其他資源