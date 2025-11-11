Appian的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in IndiaSoftware Engineer 2級別每year總計₹2.76M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.76M。 查看Appian總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Appian，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)