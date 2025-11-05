AppDirect的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Montreal範圍從P1級別每yearCA$83K到P4級別每yearCA$145K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Montreal套餐的中位數總計CA$110K。 查看AppDirect總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在AppDirect，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)