AppDirect 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Montreal

AppDirect的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Montreal範圍從P1級別每yearCA$83K到P4級別每yearCA$145K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Montreal套餐的中位數總計CA$110K。 查看AppDirect總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
Associate Software Engineer(入門級)
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
Software Engineer
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在AppDirect，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

AppDirect in Greater Montreal軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$159,303。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AppDirect軟體工程師職位 in Greater Montreal年度總薪酬中位數為CA$112,281。

