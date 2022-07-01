公司目錄
Apollo.io
Apollo.io 薪資

Apollo.io的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$59,069到高端軟體工程經理的$306,460。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Apollo.io. 最後更新： 11/15/2025

軟體工程師
L4 $59.1K
L5 $78.3K
L6 $97.6K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $280K
業務營運經理
$186K

業務分析師
$164K
資料科學家
$253K
平面設計師
$212K
人力資源
$151K
行銷
$114K
產品設計師
$284K
產品設計經理
$243K
招聘專員
$219K
軟體工程經理
$306K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Apollo.io，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Apollo.io最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$306,460。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Apollo.io年度總薪酬中位數為$199,020。

