ANZ 數據工程師 薪資 在Australia

ANZ的數據工程師薪酬 in Australia套餐中位數每year總計A$127K。 查看ANZ總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/11/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
ANZ
Data Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
年度總薪資
A$127K
職級
L4
底薪
A$124K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
獎金
A$3.1K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 ANZ?
Block logo
+A$89.6K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.9K
Datadog logo
+A$54K
Verily logo
+A$34K
常見問題

ANZ in Australia數據工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為A$184,123。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ANZ數據工程師職位 in Australia年度總薪酬中位數為A$123,878。

