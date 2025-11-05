ANZ的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Junior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.8M到Lead Software Engineer級別每year₹3.45M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.79M。 查看ANZ總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.45M
₹3.45M
₹0
₹0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
