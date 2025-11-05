公司目錄
ANZ 軟體工程師 薪資 在India

ANZ的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Junior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.8M到Lead Software Engineer級別每year₹3.45M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.79M。 查看ANZ總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
(入門級)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.45M
₹3.45M
₹0
₹0
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
職涯等級是什麼 ANZ?

常見問題

ANZ in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,961,163。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ANZ軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,787,135。

其他資源