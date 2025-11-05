ANZ的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area範圍從Data Scientist級別每yearA$126K到Senior Data Scientist級別每yearA$171K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area套餐的中位數總計A$119K。 查看ANZ總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Data Scientist
A$126K
A$121K
A$0
A$5K
Senior Data Scientist
A$171K
A$159K
A$0
A$11.6K
Lead Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
