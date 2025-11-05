公司目錄
ANZ
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 資料科學家

  • 所有資料科學家薪資

  • Greater Melbourne Area

ANZ 資料科學家 薪資 在Greater Melbourne Area

ANZ的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area範圍從Data Scientist級別每yearA$126K到Senior Data Scientist級別每yearA$171K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area套餐的中位數總計A$119K。 查看ANZ總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Data Scientist
A$126K
A$121K
A$0
A$5K
Senior Data Scientist
A$171K
A$159K
A$0
A$11.6K
Lead Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+A$89.5K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.9K
Datadog logo
+A$54K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 ANZ?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 資料科學家 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為A$177,901。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ANZ資料科學家職位 in Greater Melbourne Area年度總薪酬中位數為A$142,866。

精選職缺

    未找到ANZ的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源