Anthropic的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從Senior Software Engineer級別每year$555K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$671K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$570K。 查看Anthropic總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$555K
$320K
$235K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$671K
$329K
$342K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Anthropic，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)