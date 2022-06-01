公司目錄
Anthology
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Anthology 薪資

Anthology的薪資範圍從低端的管理顧問年度總薪酬$15,075到高端的解決方案架構師$179,598。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Anthology. 最後更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $125K

全端軟體工程師

資訊技術專業人員
$74.6K
管理顧問
$15.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
產品設計師
$87.4K
軟體工程經理
$70.4K
解決方案架構師
$180K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Anthology is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthology is $81,030.

特色職位

    未找到Anthology的特色職位

相關公司

  • Spok
  • Inmar
  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • TechSmith
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源