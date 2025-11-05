公司目錄
Ant Group的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Shanghai Area套餐中位數每year總計CN¥557K。 查看Ant Group總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Ant Group
Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
年度總薪資
CN¥557K
職級
P6
底薪
CN¥557K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
獎金
CN¥0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
6 年
職涯等級是什麼 Ant Group?
常見問題

Ant Group in Greater Shanghai Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CN¥992,625。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ant Group軟體工程師職位 in Greater Shanghai Area年度總薪酬中位數為CN¥551,015。

