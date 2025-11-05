公司目錄
Ansys
Ansys 軟體工程師 薪資 在Spain

Ansys的軟體工程師薪酬 in Spain範圍從P2級別每year€45.7K到P3級別每year€70.5K。 每year薪酬 in Spain套餐的中位數總計€61.1K。 查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入門級)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
€45.7K
€38.6K
€4.8K
€2.4K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
€70.5K
€55.4K
€12.3K
€2.9K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)



包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

研究科學家

常見問題

Ansys in Spain軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€89,595。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ansys軟體工程師職位 in Spain年度總薪酬中位數為€57,199。

其他資源