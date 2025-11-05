Ansys的軟體工程師薪酬 in Pittsburgh Area範圍從P1級別每year$86K到P4級別每year$140K。 每year薪酬 in Pittsburgh Area套餐的中位數總計$129K。 查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$86K
$78.3K
$5.3K
$2.4K
P2
$114K
$95.1K
$9.8K
$9.2K
P3
$135K
$108K
$15.4K
$11.7K
P4
$140K
$113K
$16K
$11.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)