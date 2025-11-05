Ansys的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從P1級別每year₹1.93M到P4級別每year₹3.9M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.37M。 查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
₹1.93M
₹1.71M
₹155K
₹59.3K
P2
₹2.6M
₹2.09M
₹283K
₹224K
P3
₹3.94M
₹3.04M
₹799K
₹103K
P4
₹3.9M
₹3.23M
₹480K
₹186K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)