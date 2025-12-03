公司目錄
Ansys 銷售工程師 薪資

查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025

最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)



常見問題

Ansys in Canada銷售工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$115,632。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ansys銷售工程師職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$112,537。

精選職缺

    未找到Ansys的精選職缺

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/sales-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.