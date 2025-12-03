公司目錄
Ansys 機械工程師 薪資

Ansys的機械工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P2級別每year$111K到P5級別每year$284K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$165K。 查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)



常見問題

Ansys in United States機械工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$284,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ansys機械工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$153,320。

其他資源

