Ansys的機械工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P2級別每year$111K到P5級別每year$284K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$165K。 查看Ansys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Ansys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)
