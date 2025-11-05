公司目錄
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev 軟體工程經理 薪資 在New York City Area

Anheuser-Busch InBev的軟體工程經理薪酬 in New York City Area套餐中位數每year總計$410K。 查看Anheuser-Busch InBev總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$410K
職級
L4
底薪
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$55K
獎金
$110K
在職年資
5-10 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
常見問題

Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$1,070,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Anheuser-Busch InBev軟體工程經理職位 in New York City Area年度總薪酬中位數為$410,000。

