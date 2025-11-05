公司目錄
Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Greater Bengaluru

Anheuser-Busch InBev 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Anheuser-Busch InBev的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐中位數每year總計₹3.11M。 查看Anheuser-Busch InBev總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
senior data engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹3.11M
職級
6
底薪
₹3.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.7M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
最新薪資提交
常見問題

Anheuser-Busch InBev in Greater Bengaluru軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹4,227,909。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Anheuser-Busch InBev軟體工程師職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,619,712。

