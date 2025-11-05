Angi的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Area範圍從L1級別每year$143K到L4級別每year$252K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Denver And Boulder Area套餐的中位數總計$183K。 查看Angi總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Angi，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)