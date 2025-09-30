Angel One的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從每year₹3.05M到₹6.87M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹3.8M。 查看Angel One總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.68M
₹3.27M
₹252K
₹161K
SDE 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***