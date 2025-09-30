Anaplan的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area範圍從P2級別每year£69.2K到P4級別每year£121K。 每year薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐的中位數總計£91K。 查看Anaplan總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£69.2K
£63.1K
£0
£6.2K
P3
£83.2K
£74K
£4K
£5.2K
P4
£121K
£92.8K
£18.8K
£8.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Anaplan，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)