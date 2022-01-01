公司目錄
Anaplan
Anaplan 薪資

Anaplan的薪資範圍從低端招募專員每年總薪酬$73,630到高端軟體工程經理的$346,725。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Anaplan. 最後更新： 8/31/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
P2 $81.2K
P3 $111K
P4 $159K

全端軟體工程師

解決方案架構師
Median $168K
產品經理
Median $132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
人力資源
Median $344K
銷售
Median $250K
業務分析師
$262K
客戶服務
$98.5K
客戶成功
$281K
資料科學家
$116K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$138K
行銷營運
$89.2K
產品設計師
$270K
項目經理
$154K
招募專員
$73.6K
軟體工程經理
$347K
技術專案經理
$239K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Anaplan，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Anaplan é 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $346,725. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Anaplan é $156,545.

