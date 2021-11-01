公司目錄
Amplify
Amplify 薪資

Amplify的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$73,500到高端的招募專員$160,800。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Amplify. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $135K
產品經理
Median $135K
使用者體驗研究員
Median $95K

客戶服務
$73.5K
資料分析師
$115K
資訊技術專業人員
$131K
行銷
$129K
產品設計師
Median $110K
專案管理師
$133K
招募專員
$161K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Amplify is 招募專員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplify is $130,117.

