Ampere Computing的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L6級別每year$170K到L8級別每year$275K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$198K。 查看Ampere Computing總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L6
$170K
$142K
$17K
$11.3K
L7
$156K
$129K
$0
$26.5K
L8
$275K
$187K
$45.7K
$42.7K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***