Ampere Computing的硬體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L6級別每year$189K到L9級別每year$364K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$196K。 查看Ampere Computing總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
