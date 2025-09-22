公司目錄
Ampere Computing
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 硬體工程師

  • 所有硬體工程師薪資

Ampere Computing 硬體工程師 薪資

Ampere Computing的硬體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L6級別每year$189K到L9級別每year$364K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$196K。 查看Ampere Computing總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
Principal Engineer
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
Senior Principal Engineer
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Ampere Computing?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 硬體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Ampere Computing in United States硬體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$363,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ampere Computing硬體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$204,700。

精選職缺

    未找到Ampere Computing的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Dataminr
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Samsara
  • Lattice
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源