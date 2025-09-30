Amgen的軟體工程師薪酬 in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area範圍從L3級別每year$108K到L5級別每year$152K。 每year薪酬 in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area套餐的中位數總計$129K。 查看Amgen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
0%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
34%
年 4
在Amgen，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
0% 歸屬於 1st-年 (0.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)
34% 歸屬於 4th-年 (34.00% 每年)