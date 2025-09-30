公司目錄
Amgen
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Amgen 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Los Angeles Area

Amgen的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從L3級別每year$115K到L6級別每year$275K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area套餐的中位數總計$210K。 查看Amgen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
(入門級)
$115K
$97K
$8.1K
$9.5K
L4
$145K
$121K
$8.4K
$15.6K
L5
$189K
$149K
$15.1K
$24.3K
L6
$270K
$193K
$28.2K
$48.4K
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

0%

1

33%

2

33%

3

34%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Amgen，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 34% 歸屬於 4th- (34.00% 每年)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Amgen in Greater Los Angeles Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$284,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Amgen軟體工程師職位 in Greater Los Angeles Area年度總薪酬中位數為$192,500。

精選職缺

    未找到Amgen的精選職缺

相關公司

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Illumina
  • Guidewire Software
  • Dexcom
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源