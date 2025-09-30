Amgen的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從L3級別每year$96.7K到L6級別每year$218K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area套餐的中位數總計$139K。 查看Amgen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$96.7K
$91.5K
$0
$5.2K
L4
$126K
$116K
$2.7K
$7.8K
L5
$164K
$137K
$8.1K
$19K
L6
$218K
$182K
$7.5K
$28.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
34%
年 4
在Amgen，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
0% 歸屬於 1st-年 (0.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.00% 每年)
34% 歸屬於 4th-年 (34.00% 每年)