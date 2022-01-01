公司目錄
American Tower 薪資

American Tower的薪資範圍從低端項目經理每年總薪酬$34,053到高端軟體工程經理的$222,408。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 American Tower. 最後更新： 9/11/2025

$160K

硬體工程師
$106K
項目經理
$34.1K
軟體工程師
$199K

軟體工程經理
$222K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在American Tower，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常見問題

American Tower最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$222,408。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
American Tower年度總薪酬中位數為$152,263。

