American Airlines的業務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$83.8K到L4級別每year$108K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$109K。 查看American Airlines總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
$83.8K
$82.5K
$0
$1.3K
L3
$101K
$100K
$0
$300
L4
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.4K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
