Alteryx的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer級別每year$177K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$256K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$199K。 查看Alteryx總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$141K
$24.7K
$11.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$219K
$170K
$28.9K
$20.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Alteryx，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.40% 每年)