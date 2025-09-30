Alteryx的軟體工程師薪酬 in Prague Metropolitan AreaSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計CZK 1.86M。 每year薪酬 in Prague Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計CZK 2.02M。 查看Alteryx總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.86M
CZK 1.58M
CZK 177K
CZK 105K
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Alteryx，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.40% 每年)