Alteryx的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每year₹2.29M到Lead Software Engineer級別每year₹7.04M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹4.23M。 查看Alteryx總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.29M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.67M
₹512K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Alteryx，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.40% 每年)